Sheriff Groves clarifies tax question on November ballot

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — Cherokee County, Kansas Sheriff David Groves says, in a letter to the media, that residents are concerned about a tax question on the November third ballot, and he wants to clarify what it will and won’t do.

The question asks whether voters wish to continue a .5% sales tax, which was originally levied to pay for construction of the county jail — which will be paid off by the end of this year.

If the tax is continued, the revenue can be used to finance ambulance services, renovations, and maintenance of county facilities, and will not negatively impact the Sheriff’s Department.

Groves said the sales tax, rather than a separate property tax, is fair because tourists and others who don’t live in Cherokee County, often have need of emergency and other county services.