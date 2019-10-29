Sheriff brings FBI training back to use in Vernon County community

NEVADA, Mo.–The Vernon County Sheriff is bringing leadership ideas from the Federal Bureau of Investigation back to Nevada.

Sheriff Jason Mosher recently completed the “Trilogy Award” training from the FBI. That means he’s gone through three rounds of classes, those for supervisors, command staff, and executive leadership.

Mosher adds the training doesn’t stop with suspects, arrests, and tactics.

“They talk about community relations, ways to improve relationships with your community, getting your office involved in community events,” Mosher explained.

Mosher says one of his lieutenants will graduate from the training in December and hopes to send more of his staff in the future.