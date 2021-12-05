Shelter warning of holiday plant dangers for pets

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local shelter is warning pet owners to beware of two common holiday plants.

The Joplin Humane Society says poinsettias and mistletoe have poisonous sap and are toxic to pets.

Dogs and cats can get sick if they eat or come in contact with either of those plants.

“Any behavior out of the usual. vomiting is a big one. if you notice that your pet is throwing up a lot i would definitely contact my vet and see if you can get him in and get him taken care of,” said Thomas Jay, Animal Behavior Manager Joplin Humane Society.

If you have poinsettias or mistletoe at home keep them out of reach of pets.