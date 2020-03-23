Shelter-in-place in Missouri “At this time, no.”

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson waves as he concludes the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Abortion is expected to play a key role in Missouri’s 2020 gubernatorial race. Parson is seeking to keep his seat. Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway wants to replace him. Parson has a big advantage over Galloway in the Republican-dominated state. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

MISSOURI– In his daily state address, Missouri Governor Mike Parson talked about a stay-at-home order.

“At this time, no.” Governor Parson said the order he issued restricting gatherings in the state to just 10 people should take care of the spread.

But he says, that will only help if you listen to that order and you limit your gatherings.

Governor Parson said he doesn’t want to issue a stay-at-home order because of the effects it would have on everyone.

The effects would be felt statewide, from businesses to citizens and local economies would struggle.

Governor Parson did say, everything could change in a few days, it’s an ever-changing situation.

If he were to consider a stay at home order, he wants everyone’s input.