SHELDON, Mo. — The Sheldon Fire Chief has been relieved of his duties.

According to Mayor Robert Sewell, Bill Jeffries no longer serves as the town’s Fire Chief.

He lists a number of reasons for the removal including personnel issues.

Sewell says Jeffries was given the option to stay on with the department but chose not to.

The fire department remains staffed at this time as they look for someone to fill the position.