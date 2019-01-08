Shelby Colon sentenced to prison on charges of involuntary manslaughter

The woman accused of hitting and killing two people in Galena will go to prison for the incident.

Today a judge sentenced 26 year old Shelby Colon to just over seven years on charges of involuntary manslaughter, as well as possession of meth in a separate case. Back in July, colon plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection to an accident in July 2017 that claimed the lives of 66 year old Charles Burkybile junior and 86 year old Glen Roosa. Authorities say the two men were walking along the street when Colon's vehicle swerved off the road and struck them.

She plead guilty to the drug charges in August. Those charges came from a March 2017 incident where Colon was found in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.