Shed fire damages two homes in Joplin; Missouri State Fire Marshall investigates

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri State Fire Marshall has been brought in to investigate a shed fire that also damaged two homes.

Just before 5:30 pm, Joplin fire crews were called to the 900 Block of South Jefferson for a shed fire. Officials say the flames were able to spread to two near-by homes, causing major damage to both. One of those homes was so badly damaged, it was deemed unlivable and the Red Cross has been called in to assist the residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.