Shawnee Tribe honors hometown heroes with annual fellowship

MIAMI, Okla.–The Shawnee Tribe honored hometown heroes in its annual lunch and fellowship for veterans.

The event celebrated those who have served our country from the entire Four State area. Shawnee Tribal members have put on the program for several years. It gives veterans a chance to reconnect and reflect on their time in the military.

The tribe started the event to make sure those in Northeast Oklahoma are able to recognize the many people who didn’t receive proper acknowledgment for their service.

“We’re here as one group as American citizens, but let there be no doubt–the Native American people have always been to the front and have always served,” former tribe chief Ron Sparkman explained.

Sparkman adds he hopes no one ever forgets the sacrifices people made serving on behalf of our country.