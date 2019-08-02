Shawnee Tribe Cultural Center recognized for interactive display

One local tribe receives high recognition for its inaugural exhibit in its cultural center.

The “From Ancient Hands Stories in Fire and Clay” Exhibit tells the story of the Shawnee people through interactive displays. The Oklahoma Museum Association is honoring exhibits throughout the state in categories like conservation and outreach or education programs. The Shawnee Tribe was evaluated for its exhibit being in the category of the budget of $15,000 and over.

“I think its really like really lovely to be recognized right away for kind of excellent work. It kind of keeps us up at that standard to know make sure we do similar work or even better work in the future.” Natalie Wadle, Shawnee Tribe Cultural Center

Museum officials will be headed out to the Oklahoma Museums Association Annual Conference to be given their award in September.