Shawnee Tribe Cultural Center gets new exhibit

MIAMI, Ok. — A new interactive exhibit is set to open in the Shawnee Tribe Cultural Center.

Byrd’s Eye View will feature the work of Shawnee Artist Gibson Byrd.

It will help visitors get an up close look at his paintings and drawings.

Plus, people will also be able to perform various interactive painting and drawing activities themselves.

One of the biggest additions includes a 12-foot long community coloring mural.

This is the exhibit’s first collection donated to them, so they are excited for the new addition.

Marnie Leist, Shawnee Tribe Cultural Center, said, “Its a big deal the cultural center relies on the generosity of the community we currently except for this donation don’t have any collection to exhibit normally museums have collections and that’s how they build their exhibits.”

The tribe also plans to take the the exhibit to local schools in mobile units so kids can enjoy.

The exhibit will open Saturday, March 7th.