Shawnee Skies Shooting Complex holds a fundraiser for autism

WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Shawnee Skies Shooting Complex and training center hosted an event to raise money to benefit those with autism.

Clays for a cause is an annual event that helps benefit the Bill And Virginia Leffen Center For Autism.

Registration was $90 per person, teams or individual shooters were able to navigate the course and participate.

More than $11,000 was raised at last years clays for a cause, and they hope to raise even more money this year.

Del Camp, Chief Clinical Officer At The Ozark Center says this event is a way for community members to have fun while also raising awareness for autism.

Del Camp, Chief Clinical Officer, Ozark Center, says, “It’s really critical. I mean the statistics are you either know someone directly with autism or you know someone such as a friend or family member who has autism. It doesn’t matter what age they are; they can be children or adults, but it really is important for everyone to understand a little more about autism and how it impacts families.”

Currently, one in 54 children are diagnosed with autism.

The money raised at Saturdays event goes directly to help families and individuals with autism.