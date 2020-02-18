Shatto Milk releasing limited edition chocolate cherry milk to celebrate Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Chiefs Super Bowl win just got even sweeter!

Shatto Milk Company, based in Osborn, Missouri, just an hour north of KC, has released limited edition bottles of milk to celebrate the team’s world championship.

The bottles are filled with chocolate cherry milk — yum! — and have the word “CHAMPS” in yellow along the outside surrounded by red confetti.

Only 18,000 bottles were made, so you’ll have to be fast like the Chiefs to get your hands on one.

This creamy concoction will be available in stores selling Shatto Milk starting Thursday, Feb. 20 and Friday, Feb. 21.

If you want to get one before that, you can head to the company’s Osborn farm store, starting Wed. Feb. 19.

This isn’t the first time locally made Shatto Milk has created a product to celebrate its hometown team.

Just before the Super Bowl, the company brought back its limited edition red velvet milk in a “SUNDAY” bottle and released Chiefs-inspired cheese curds, too. They celebrated the team last season as well.