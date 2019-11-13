Shared Space available in Newman Innovation Center building

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Chamber of Commerce is hoping to attract local entrepreneurs to a new collaborative work space.

They’re remodeling space in the Joseph Newman Innovation Center to serve several start-ups in one office.

$150 per month buys desk space with free wi-fi, membership to the chamber, access to educational programs, mentorships, and e-commerce meet-ups.

Loni smith, Joplin chamber: “our economy and the way its working situation is for different companies and different individuals, there’s a different need and this fills that niche,” said Loni Smith of the Joplin Chamber of Commerce.

Those interested in the collaborative space can contact the Joplin Chamber at 417-624-4150.