Shangri-La Resort makes big plans for new activity center

“There’s not a lot of course to do in the winter time, of course in Oklahoma with the weather, but with this activity inside I think it’s going to be a great addition,” explained Shangri-La Resort member Kevin Dennis.

Dennis is one of many who will benefit from the new $5 million, 10,000 square foot activity center soon to be built.

“We’re looking forward to a lot of people coming to the island,” Dennis added.

The facility will offer a broader range of activities for people to do, especially when the weather is not conducive to outside activities.

“The racquet club is going to have five championship tennis courts, six championship pickle ball courts, and with a pro shop and a pro we are going to develop a racquet club,” said resort CEO and President Barry Willingham.

In addition, guests can enjoy two bowling alleys, two golf simulators, and a training center for lessons.

“We’ll have a small intimate movie theater,” Willingham continued. “The movie theater will also have a full-duplex capability for video conferencing so when groups come in, they want to have a key note speaker or some subject matter expert to speak to their group and won’t have to fly them in from wherever they are. They can actually video conference them in and participate just as if they are here.”

Shangri-La Resort wants to use its high presence as a premier destination to leave an imprint in Northeast Oklahoma.

“This gives an opportunity not only for our members, but for families who visit Shangri-La Resort and also for the conference groups that are critical to the revenue generation, that we are looking for here at this facility,” said Willingham.

Willingham adds they are in the final design phase of the facility. They are being very selective since it is their last piece of prime property on their land.

He also says the facility hopes to break ground during October.