Shamrock Saturday put on by Hideout Harley Davidson had locals gathering up

JOPLIN, Mo. — Hideout Harley Davidson in Joplin is celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day early.

Sunday afternoon they held a Shamrock Saturday Event.

Live music, a food truck, and other activities were available as the rain cleared up in time to hold the event.

Adults looked to purchase motorcycles while children were given the opportunity to color and have their artwork displayed around the dealership.

Dale Wano, Sales Manager, says, “This is our Pre-Saint Patrick’s Day Event and basically what we try to do is every Saturday have something going on so the public can come out and have a great time…Those who ride motorcycles of course come out on their two wheels those that are in their cars come out in their cars think about we try to have some music have something going on so that we always have something going on so the public can do something that’s nice safe and fun.”

Next Saturday there will be a meet and greet with the local chapter of the Hideout Harley owner’s group…Followed by an open ride.

