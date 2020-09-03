MISSOURI — A new Missouri law ensures certain crime victims will know their rights.

Senate Bill 569 created the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights.

Authorities will be required to give victims information covering everything from forensic examinations and law enforcement interviews to consulting with a rape crisis center.

CPD Officer Chad Dininger, said, “Use as a guide to make sure that all the steps are met for the victims safety, and then future safety and protection – to protect the rights of those victims later down the road.”

The new law covering the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights took effect at the end of August.