Sex offenders and Halloween

FOUR STATE AREA — Halloween is right around the corner and local law enforcement agencies are working to make sure sex offenders are in compliance with the law.

Sheriff David Groves, Cherokee County, said, “In some states, registered offenders are required to leave their porch light off, put a sign on the door saying an offender lives here. That’s not the case in Kansas.”

Around this time every year, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is doing compliance checks to make sure local sex offenders are following the law.

“We go to all the registered offenders within our county and verify that their information is up to date and current.”

With the state not having any laws requiring sex offenders to identify themselves on Halloween, Sheriff Groves is encouraging parents to know where their kids are going before they go door to door.

“Try to go to houses that you know. And encourage your kids not to go into houses especially if they are going to be out trick or treating by themselves, they should never go into a house and adults should never ask kids to go into their house so we encourage parents to lay down some ground rules with their kids, to only go to homes that they know.”

In Missouri, the laws are more strict. On Halloween, sex offenders must avoid all Halloween-related contact with children and they must remain in their home from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sgt. William Davis, Joplin Police Dept., said, “Having all of your exterior lights turned off and also having a sign posted saying that there’s no candy or treats at this residence.”

And with the holiday being on a weekend this year, officers are asking drivers to practice more care on the roads and watch for pedestrians.

“Please make safe driving arrangements and just be a safe driver behind the wheel so everybody has a safe and happy Halloween.”

To see the sex offender registry for Missouri, Kansas, or Oklahoma we have a links below.

https://www.icrimewatch.net/index.php?AgencyID=54612&disc=

https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/CJ38/searchRegistry.jsp

https://sors.doc.state.ok.us/svor/f?p=119:5:::NO:::