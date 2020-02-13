Sewage leak causing a smelly situation in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Tens-of-thousands of gallons of sewage leaked into a Fayetteville neighborhood and stream.

City of Fayetteville Utilities Director Tim Nyander said they got a call from someone about an overflow of sewage in Salem Village, just North of Clabber Creek in Fayetteville.

After they went to check it out, the city found roots in the line that caused the stoppage.

Nyander said when they cleared the line, they estimated about 70 to 100 thousand gallons of sewage had leaked, and that it had been overflowing for a couple of days.

Residents in Clabber Creek and Salem Village said they are a little concerned about this situation because of how many people use the trails, but Nyander said they shouldn’t worry because everything is back to normal.

He said if someone didn’t call though, the situation could’ve been a lot worse.

“The town is so big,” Nyander said. “We rely on citizens to please give us a call and a heads up so we can respond as quickly as possible.”

He said the city has crews that go around and watch lines every day, but there is a lot of ground to cover so they really do appreciate when people call and let them know when something is wrong.

Nyander said the city has reported it to the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality.