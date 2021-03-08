Severe Weather Threat in the Four States this week

(KODE/KSNF) — The second half of this week picks up an active weather pattern that will result in a risk for severe weather, Wednesday through Sunday.

The first risk that we need to address is heavy rainfall.

We haven’t had a good rain setup in quite some time so Flash Flooding and Areal Flooding are going to be the extended threat through the weekend.

Starting with Wednesday, strong to damaging wind and hail are the main threats.

WEDNESDAY TIME FRAME: 6pm – Midnight

Friday through Sunday will have the look of a continuous rainfall, but three rounds of storms are possible.

This will result in nearly 5 inches of total rainfall mixed in with our risks for Thunderstorms.

Marginal Risk for most of Southeast Kansas, Barton and Vernon Counties.

15% Risk of Severe Weather for Friday.

15% Risk for Saturday

15% Risk for Sunday

The areas of risk for severe weather are going to shift throughout the week.

This is a good representation of showing that we all need to be prepared, and we all need to be Weather Aware throughout this week!