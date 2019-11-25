Severe weather possible Tuesday

(KSNF/KODE) — The eastern portion of the KSN/KODE viewing area is in a Slight Risk for severe weather Tuesday.

That includes Lawrence, Barry, Cedar, and Dade counties.

The good news is the remainder of our viewing area has only a very small chance for thunderstorms. Mainly other areas to the west (including Carthage, Joplin, Pittsburg, and Ft. Scott) are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather.

If severe weather develops, our main threat is damaging winds gusts. A small, brief tornado cannot be ruled out either.

Timing of the severe weather is 6pm – Midnight.

Tuesday afternoon will be quite breezy, with wind gusts expected over 30 mph before the incoming front.

Again, the threat is mainly in the eastern part of our viewing area.

