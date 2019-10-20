Severe weather possible Sunday evening

(KSNF/KODE) — Severe storms are possible Sunday evening in the Four States.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed northwest Arkansas in an Enhanced Risk (orange). The rest of the Four State KSN/KODE viewing area is in a Slight Risk (yellow) or Marginal Risk (dark green).

Damaging wind is the main threat, but large hail and even a tornado are possible.

The National Weather Service in Springfield says the best potential for severe weather is along and south of I-44.

Timing is mainly between 9pm tonight and 6am tomorrow morning.

This is associated with a cold front passing through our region. 1-2″ of rainfall are possible. Frequent cloud-ground-lightning will also be likely.

