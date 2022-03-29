(KSNF/KODE) – The first “real” Spring severe weather threat of the season is anticipated for overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Four State region under a SLIGHT RISK (yellow) of severe weather, with the eastern edges in a MARGINAL RISK (dark green).
TIMING
- Storms develop in southeast Kansas around 11:00pm.
- Storms impact the immediate Joplin metro area (our largest city in our viewing area) around 3:00am.
- Storms will exit to the east around 6:00am, with steady non-severe rainfall behind the initial line.
ALL TYPES OF SEVERE WEATHER ARE POSSIBLE
- DAMAGING STRAIGHT-LINE WIND is the main threat
- HAIL is also a threat, especially in southeast Kansas
- TORNADO threat cannot be ruled out