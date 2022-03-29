(KSNF/KODE) – The first “real” Spring severe weather threat of the season is anticipated for overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Four State region under a SLIGHT RISK (yellow) of severe weather, with the eastern edges in a MARGINAL RISK (dark green).

TIMING

Storms develop in southeast Kansas around 11:00pm .

. Storms impact the immediate Joplin metro area (our largest city in our viewing area) around 3:00am .

. Storms will exit to the east around 6:00am, with steady non-severe rainfall behind the initial line.

ALL TYPES OF SEVERE WEATHER ARE POSSIBLE

DAMAGING STRAIGHT-LINE WIND is the main threat

HAIL is also a threat, especially in southeast Kansas

TORNADO threat cannot be ruled out

Wind appears to be our largest threat (in yellow)

Hail is also a threat, especially in southeast Kansas (yellow area above).

It cannot be ruled out in other areas (brown)

A TORNADO threat also cannot be ruled out. The higher area is in the brown area. The green counties still have a small risk.

