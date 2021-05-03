Severe weather possible in the Four States Monday evening

(KSNF/KODE) — The month of May in the Four States means the threat of severe weather is becoming more and more possible.
The evening of Monday, May 3rd has a chance for thunderstorms that could potentially be severe.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Four States in a SLIGHT (yellow) risk of severe weather, with the ENHANCED (orange) risk not too far away.
TIMING: 6pm – 10pm
SEVERE THREATS: Damaging wind, large hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible.
NOTE: The threat of tornadoes is greatest in the Enhanced Risk, so much of the area is out of that forecast zone. That is some relieving news. However, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the sky this afternoon and evening as these storms develop.