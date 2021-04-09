Severe weather possible Friday afternoon and evening

(KSNF/KODE) — The Four State Region is in a SLIGHT and ENHANCED risk for severe storms tonight.

Extreme parts of northeast Oklahoma are in the ENHANCED area.

Southwest Missouri and a few spots in southeast Kansas are in the SLIGHT category.

Storms are expected first along the Missouri/Arkansas border around 2pm.

Storms will then fill in more of our area and move west to east across the area.

HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS ARE THE MAIN THREATS.

The entire severe weather threat will last until MIDNIGHT.

It’s all part of a larger system expected to impact much of the Midwest and southeast United States.