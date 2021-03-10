Severe Weather pattern likely to begin Wednesday night

(KSNF/KODE) — A stretch of weather that could bring some severe storms begins Wednesday night.
MAIN AREA OF FOCUS FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Southeast Kansas
Chief Meteorologist Ray Foreman says there is a SLIGHT RISK (yellow) for damaging hail and wind with tonight’s storms.
TIMING: 10pm – 2am, possibly into the early morning hours of Thursday
MAIN THREATS: Damaging wind and hail
With this timing during the late night hours, you’ll want to make sure weather radios and phones are on to alert you in case of incoming inclement weather.
After the round tonight, more rounds of storms are expected.
The severe threat then shifts South into Southwest Missouri and Northeast Oklahoma for Thursday morning and afternoon.
You can get notified of severe storms near you by following our Interactive Radar.
Stay safe and weather aware this week.