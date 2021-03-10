Severe Weather pattern likely to begin Wednesday night

(KSNF/KODE) — A stretch of weather that could bring some severe storms begins Wednesday night.

MAIN AREA OF FOCUS FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Southeast Kansas

Meteorologist Chase Bullman outlines the areas for possible severe weather Wednesday night

Chief Meteorologist Ray Foreman says there is a SLIGHT RISK (yellow) for damaging hail and wind with tonight’s storms.

TIMING: 10pm – 2am, possibly into the early morning hours of Thursday

MAIN THREATS: Damaging wind and hail

With this timing during the late night hours, you’ll want to make sure weather radios and phones are on to alert you in case of incoming inclement weather.

Hail Threat for Wednesday night

4:00am Possible Radar

After the round tonight, more rounds of storms are expected.

The severe threat then shifts South into Southwest Missouri and Northeast Oklahoma for Thursday morning and afternoon.

You can get notified of severe storms near you by following our KSN/KODE Interactive Radar and by downloading our mobile app for both Apple and Android.

Stay safe and weather aware this week.