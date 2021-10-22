Severe weather expected tonight, Saturday, and especially Sunday

(KSNF/KODE) — Severe weather is threatening the Four State region this weekend.

We have small chances of severe storms late Friday and early Saturday. Pay extra attention to Sunday afternoon and evening, where the threat for severe weather is much higher, and all types of severe weather are possible.

Let’s start with Friday night – Saturday morning:

Marginal Risk (dark green) of severe storms late Friday

Marginal Risk (dark green) shifts into Saturday morning

Timing: 12:00am to 10:00am

Large Hail

Damaging Wind Gusts

This severe weather threat carries from late Friday night into mid morning on Saturday as this whole setups begins to evolve after sunrise on Saturday.

We maintain the Marginal Risk for the duration of the night and morning with this cluster of storms moving west to east.

Just after sunrise that will then pivot and start moving north to south with the damaging wind threat taking priority for the southward movement.

Early Saturday morning possible radar

Late Saturday morning possible radar

Sunday Night Severe Weather Threat

Timing: 5:00pm to 8:00pm

Risks: All risks for severe weather are possible.

The line of storms will be forming in southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri, so timing and formation location are the big questions with Sunday’s severe weather threat.

That means we have both a SLIGHT (yellow) and ENHANCED (orange) in the Four state region, as well as a MARGINAL risk (dark green) in southeast Kansas and north-central Oklahoma.

It all depends on just exactly where those storms form, but we will continue to keep a close eye on the situation as it gets closer.

ENHANCED RISK for severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening

Possible radar scan for Sunday afternoon

