Severe weather expected tonight, Saturday, and especially Sunday

(KSNF/KODE) — Severe weather is threatening the Four State region this weekend.

We have small chances of severe storms late Friday and early Saturday. Pay extra attention to Sunday afternoon and evening, where the threat for severe weather is much higher, and all types of severe weather are possible.

Let’s start with Friday night – Saturday morning:

Marginal Risk (dark green) of severe storms late Friday
Marginal Risk (dark green) shifts into Saturday morning
  • Timing: 12:00am to 10:00am
  • Large Hail
  • Damaging Wind Gusts

This severe weather threat carries from late Friday night into mid morning on Saturday as this whole setups begins to evolve after sunrise on Saturday.

We maintain the Marginal Risk for the duration of the night and morning with this cluster of storms moving west to east.

Just after sunrise that will then pivot and start moving north to south with the damaging wind threat taking priority for the southward movement. 

Early Saturday morning possible radar
Late Saturday morning possible radar

Sunday Night Severe Weather Threat

  • Timing: 5:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Risks: All risks for severe weather are possible.

The line of storms will be forming in southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri, so timing and formation location are the big questions with Sunday’s severe weather threat.

That means we have both a SLIGHT (yellow) and ENHANCED (orange) in the Four state region, as well as a MARGINAL risk (dark green) in southeast Kansas and north-central Oklahoma.

It all depends on just exactly where those storms form, but we will continue to keep a close eye on the situation as it gets closer.

ENHANCED RISK for severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening
Possible radar scan for Sunday afternoon

7 Day Forecast

Friday

67° / 56°
Clear
Clear 0% 67° 56°

Saturday

75° / 67°
AM Thundershowers
AM Thundershowers 93% 75° 67°

Sunday

76° / 46°
PM Thunderstorms/Wind
PM Thunderstorms/Wind 75% 76° 46°

Monday

63° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 63° 48°

Tuesday

73° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 73° 54°

Wednesday

66° / 47°
Showers
Showers 58% 66° 47°

Thursday

59° / 46°
Showers/Wind
Showers/Wind 55% 59° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
65°

62°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
62°

60°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
60°

61°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

60°

11 PM
Few Showers
30%
60°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
59°

59°

1 AM
Heavy Rain
63%
59°

58°

2 AM
Showers
52%
58°

58°

3 AM
Showers
58%
58°

59°

4 AM
Rain
79%
59°

58°

5 AM
Rain
72%
58°

58°

6 AM
Rain
78%
58°

58°

7 AM
Rain
79%
58°

57°

8 AM
Rain
89%
57°

59°

9 AM
Rain
80%
59°

60°

10 AM
Rain
71%
60°

61°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
61°

63°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
63°

67°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
67°

70°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
70°

72°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

74°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
74°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
75°

73°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
73°

