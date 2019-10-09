Severe weather could impact Four States Thursday

(KSNF/KODE) — Our next big cold front to move through the Four States could bring some severe storms ahead of it.

The National Weather Service anticipates a Slight Risk (yellow) and Marginal Risk (dark green) of severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening.

Right now, it’s hard to tell what kind of threats we have aside from the standard hail and wind, but we’re keeping an eye on it. KSN Chief Meteorologist Matt Posgai

KODE Futurecast

NWS Springfield expects the majority of the severe storms to be mainly west of the US-65 corridor. While 60+ mph winds and hail up to the size of golf balls are the main threat, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Behind the front, much cooler temperatures are in store dipping in to the low to mid 30’s Friday night and Saturday morning, before bouncing back to only 59 degrees Saturday afternoon.

The cold air behind this system will be cold enough for some frost over the weekend. KODE Chief Meteorologist Ray Foreman

