Severe Weather ALL CLEAR; up next is ice and snow

(KSNF/KODE) — AS of 5:30pm, temperatures are rapidly falling due to this afternoon’s severe weather.

Our meteorologists have given the “All Clear” for severe weather, but we aren’t done yet.

As temps continue to fall, rain will transition to frozen precipitation and lead to a thin glaze of ice on roads and surfaces overnight.

Then, that will transition to all snow Saturday morning through early afternoon.

We will keep you updated with the latest information online, on-air, and on our mobile app.