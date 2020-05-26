SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until midnight for SEKS and SWMO

(KSNF/KODE) — Counties in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas will have some active weather over the next few hours.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch (pink) has been issued until midnight for Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Barton, Vernon, Barry, Lawrence, Cedar, and Dade in southwest Missouri.

Southeast Kansas counties include Cherokee, Crawford, and Bourbon.

Threats include:

Lightning

Large hail

Damaging winds

Possible tornado

A Tornado Watch (yellow) also remains in effect until midnight for northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.

