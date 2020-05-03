Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 4pm Sunday

(KSNF/KODE) — A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for parts of southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri for Sunday.

The Watch is for the counties in pink and will last until 4:00pm.

A cluster of severe storms is impacted parts of southeast Kansas Sunday morning.

That line of storms will continue tracking East and Southeast.

Storms should exit our area to the east by this afternoon.