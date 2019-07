(KSNF/KODE) — A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for all of southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri.

The watch lasts until midnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed those areas in a Slight Risk for severe storms to develop this evening.

60 mph winds, frequent lightning, and flash flooding are the main concerns.

