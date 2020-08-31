Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11pm; SPC issues Slight Risk of severe weather

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(KSNF/KODE) — Parts of the Four State Region are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11pm Monday night.

Counties in YELLOW are in a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

It mainly includes our southeast Kansas counties:

  • Cherokee
  • Crawford
  • Labette
  • Neosho
  • Montgomery
  • Chautauqua

In northeast Oklahoma, our only county in the viewing area:

  • Craig

The Storm Prediction Center has also issued a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms for all the areas below in YELLOW:

Slight Risk: Areas in Yellow

There are two chances of severe weather in the next 24 hours:

  • 5pm – 9pm
    • Large Hail
    • Damaging Winds
    • Tornadoes possible (mainly in Oklahoma, but cannot be ruled out elsewhere)
  • 9pm – 2am
    • More widespread
    • Damaging winds are the main threat

Download our mobile weather app for both iPhone and Android to get alerts straight to your phone or tablet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories