Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11pm; SPC issues Slight Risk of severe weather

(KSNF/KODE) — Parts of the Four State Region are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11pm Monday night.

Counties in YELLOW are in a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

It mainly includes our southeast Kansas counties:

Cherokee

Crawford

Labette

Neosho

Montgomery

Chautauqua

In northeast Oklahoma, our only county in the viewing area:

Craig

The Storm Prediction Center has also issued a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms for all the areas below in YELLOW:

Slight Risk: Areas in Yellow

There are two chances of severe weather in the next 24 hours:

5pm – 9pm Large Hail Damaging Winds Tornadoes possible (mainly in Oklahoma, but cannot be ruled out elsewhere)

9pm – 2am More widespread Damaging winds are the main threat



