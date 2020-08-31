Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11pm; SPC issues Slight Risk of severe weather

(KSNF/KODE) — Parts of the Four State Region are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11pm Monday night.
It mainly includes our southeast Kansas counties:
- Cherokee
- Crawford
- Labette
- Neosho
- Montgomery
- Chautauqua
In northeast Oklahoma, our only county in the viewing area:
- Craig
The Storm Prediction Center has also issued a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms for all the areas below in YELLOW:
There are two chances of severe weather in the next 24 hours:
- 5pm – 9pm
- Large Hail
- Damaging Winds
- Tornadoes possible (mainly in Oklahoma, but cannot be ruled out elsewhere)
- 9pm – 2am
- More widespread
- Damaging winds are the main threat
Download our mobile weather app for both iPhone and Android to get alerts straight to your phone or tablet.