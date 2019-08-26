Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm watch

6:24 in effect until midnight tonight for the following areas.

In Kansas this watch includes 3 counties:

Bourbon

Cherokee

Crawford

In Missouri this watch includes 4 counties:

Barton

Jasper

McDonald

Newton

This includes the cities of Anderson, Baxter Springs, Carthage, Columbus, Fort Scott, Goodman, Joplin, Lamar, Lowell, Neosho, Noel, Pineville, Pittsburg, Riverton, Rocky Comfort, South West City.

