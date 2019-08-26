Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm watch
6:24 in effect until midnight tonight for the following areas.

In Kansas this watch includes 3 counties:

  • Bourbon
  • Cherokee
  • Crawford

In Missouri this watch includes 4 counties:

  • Barton
  • Jasper
  • McDonald
  • Newton

This includes the cities of Anderson, Baxter Springs, Carthage, Columbus, Fort Scott, Goodman, Joplin, Lamar, Lowell, Neosho, Noel, Pineville, Pittsburg, Riverton, Rocky Comfort, South West City.

DOWNLOAD our mobile app.

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/weather-ksn16-kode12/id858779507?fbclid=IwAR3f-_QbV2ZKKrNwp7zwHV_0Bbk3-pwQaoES0LVXqV2gvYY_ZliZnAT7RZI

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.newssynergy.fourstatesweather&hl=en_US&fbclid=IwAR05cb8rxE3lGu1qsq7EqIKUyzuxUf0wCgLJWNJqb8AJejVOfkHNK89Rijo

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar