Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm watch
6:24 in effect until midnight tonight for the following areas.
In Kansas this watch includes 3 counties:
- Bourbon
- Cherokee
- Crawford
In Missouri this watch includes 4 counties:
- Barton
- Jasper
- McDonald
- Newton
This includes the cities of Anderson, Baxter Springs, Carthage, Columbus, Fort Scott, Goodman, Joplin, Lamar, Lowell, Neosho, Noel, Pineville, Pittsburg, Riverton, Rocky Comfort, South West City.
DOWNLOAD our mobile app.
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/weather-ksn16-kode12/id858779507?fbclid=IwAR3f-_QbV2ZKKrNwp7zwHV_0Bbk3-pwQaoES0LVXqV2gvYY_ZliZnAT7RZI
Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.newssynergy.fourstatesweather&hl=en_US&fbclid=IwAR05cb8rxE3lGu1qsq7EqIKUyzuxUf0wCgLJWNJqb8AJejVOfkHNK89Rijo