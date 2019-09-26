SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect until 5am

(KSNF/KODE) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 5am for the counties highlighted in yellow.

A cluster of thunderstorms has developed along the Oklahoma-Kansas border in the western part of our viewing area.

Those storms are continuing to move East through the overnight hours.

Strong wind gusts and large hail will be the main threats with these storms.

GET OUR MOBILE APP! Our mobile app will alert you (and wake you up with an alert) when a severe storm is coming towards you.

For Android download, click here. For Apple download, click here.