SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for most of the Four States until 8pm

(KSNF/KODE) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 8pm for southwest Missouri, northeast Oklahoma, northwest Arkansas and a few counties in southeast Kansas.

The counties affected are in pink.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means atmospheric conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop.

After this morning’s round, meteorologists still expect another round of strong to severe storms to develop ahead of a cold front this evening.

Winds in excess of 60 mph and large hail to the size of golfballs are the main threat. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

