Severe Thunderstorm Watch for a couple Four State Counties

(KSNF/KODE) – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10pm for Bourbon (KS) and Vernon (MO) counties.

Risks with storms that will develop include:

  • Large, damaging hail
  • Damaging wind gusts
  • Frequent lightning

Storms will likely develop along a frontal boundary around 7:00pm.

Remember:

A WATCH: The atmosphere conditions are coming together and a severe storm could develop.

A WARNING: A severe storm has developed and is currently on the radar.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 93° 58°

Tuesday

72° / 48°
AM Showers
AM Showers 37% 72° 48°

Wednesday

75° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 75° 47°

Thursday

78° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 78° 56°

Friday

84° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 84° 53°

Saturday

82° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 82° 55°

Sunday

86° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 86° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
89°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
85°

80°

9 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
68%
80°

74°

10 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
99%
74°

73°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
73°

70°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
70°

67°

1 AM
Rain
72%
67°

66°

2 AM
Rain
69%
66°

65°

3 AM
Rain
80%
65°

64°

4 AM
Rain
76%
64°

62°

5 AM
Rain
73%
62°

61°

6 AM
Showers
57%
61°

59°

7 AM
Showers
38%
59°

59°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
59°

60°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
60°

63°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
63°

65°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
65°

67°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
67°

68°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
68°

69°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

71°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

71°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

72°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

71°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

