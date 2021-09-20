Severe Thunderstorm Watch for a couple Four State Counties

(KSNF/KODE) – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10pm for Bourbon (KS) and Vernon (MO) counties.
Risks with storms that will develop include:
- Large, damaging hail
- Damaging wind gusts
- Frequent lightning
Storms will likely develop along a frontal boundary around 7:00pm.
Remember:
A WATCH: The atmosphere conditions are coming together and a severe storm could develop.
A WARNING: A severe storm has developed and is currently on the radar.
