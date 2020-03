OKLAHOMA (KSNF/KODE) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 3:45pm for Ottawa County and Delaware County.

The main threat with this storm is quarter-inch hail with this storm.

Around 3:20pm, the storm was 3 miles south of Honey Creek State Park, moving northeast at 55 mph.

These storms will be moving into southwest Missouri, so keep an eye on our interactive radar.