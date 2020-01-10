Closings
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Jasper and Barton counties

(KSNF/KODE) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Jasper and Barton counties until 1:30pm.

60 mph winds and 1-inch hail are the main threats.

This does NOT include Joplin or Carthage.

Lamar, Nashville, and Prairie State Park as well as surrounding communities should take cover and be cautious.

Interstate 49 in that area will also be affected, so drivers, take caution.

Our weather app will let you know when a storm is near you.

