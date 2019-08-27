Severe Threat Low in Some Areas for The Rest of The Evening

Our Chief Meteorologist’s say the tornado threat for the rest of the evening is diminishing, but we are not in the all clear.

Ottawa county is currently under a tornado warning however areas North will see mostly rain and some periodic heavy downpours.

As of 9:15 P.M. we’ve only gotten reports of minor hail and 60 MPH wind.

Many residents are without power in the Four States tonight.

We are working with authorities to gather more information.

The Cherokee County Sheriff says they have a handful of trees out just south of Columbus and power out in the area.