Severe storms possible in the Four States Sunday night, Monday morning

(KSNF/KODE) — Severe storms are possible in the Four States Sunday evening and overnight into Monday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri in a slight risk of severe weather associated with an incoming cold front.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say winds gusts in excess of 60 mph, flash flooding, and frequent lightning are the main threats associated with these storms.

Timing for storms arriving will be between 8 and 11 pm in southeast Kansas, and then pushing east through the overnight hours.

