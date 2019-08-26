Severe storms moving through this afternoon; severe weather expected tonight

(KSN/KODE) — A line of thunderstorms is moving through the northern part of our viewing area this afternoon, but more storms are expected this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Four States viewing area in an Enhanced Risk of severe weather.

Storm Prediction Center’s Enhanced Risk in Orange

After this cluster of storms sweeps through this afternoon, a line is expected to form in southeast Kansas between 6 and 9 pm, then move into the Joplin and surrounding areas between 8 and 11 pm. The storms will move out of our area between 10pm and midnight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Barton, Vernon, Cedar, and Barry counties in our area (as well as several others in Central Missouri) until 5pm.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service, as well as our meteorologists at KSN/KODE, believe the main risk of severe weather will be this evening, associated with that incoming cold front.

Tennis ball size hail, winds in excess of 70 mph, and even a tornado is possible with tonight’s storms at first, then, as they move southeast, winds in excess of 70 mph and quarter size hail is possible.

