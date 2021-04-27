Severe storms expected to impact the Four State Region Tuesday/Wednesday

(KSNF/KODE) — Two chances of severe weather could affect the Four States late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has places much of our area in a SLIGHT risk (yellow).

This means meteorologists expect the atmosphere to churn out some severe storms with our next incoming system.

There are TWO timings:

  • 8pm – 2am (less of a chance for severe storms)
  • 2am – 6am (the main line of storms)

Since the early morning hours are our main timeframe for severe storms, here’s a snapshot of what the radar might look like at 4:00am Wednesday:

Our TORNADO OUTLOOK is low, and our SEVERE WIND THREAT is up a level.

Our meteorologists will keep an eye on these threats on KSN Local News and KODE Action News throughout the night.

