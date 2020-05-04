Severe storms excepted Monday afternoon/evening

KODE/KSN Weather Team-Joplin, MO- A second round of storms are expected this afternoon into this evening. The warmer the temperatures become this afternoon, the more risk for the development of stronger storms. Hail and wind are the main threat, but an isolated tornado is possible.

