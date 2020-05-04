Severe storms excepted Monday afternoon/evening

Closings
KODE/KSN Weather Team-Joplin, MO- A second round of storms are expected this afternoon into this evening. The warmer the temperatures become this afternoon, the more risk for the development of stronger storms. Hail and wind are the main threat, but an isolated tornado is possible.

Stay tuned to KODE or KSN for weather updates. If you haven’t already downloaded our weather app to your phone, this would be a good time to do that. Just search “KODE Weather” or “KSN Weather” in your google or app store.

