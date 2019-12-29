Severe storms cause damage in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – While much of the state was being hit with bouts of heavy rain, officials in Wagoner County say some residents experienced severe weather.

Officials with Wagoner County Emergency Management posted photos of what they say was damage from a brief ‘spin up’ on Saturday.

“We had what we think was a brief spin up today around 193 E. Ave. and 101 St. S. In the Broken arrow Area. We are waiting on a ruling from the National Weather Service…. If you have any house damage please let us know,” the agency posted.

Courtesy: Wagoner County Emergency Management Facebook Page

A tornado watch was issued for Adair, LeFlore and Sequoyah counties until 10 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019.