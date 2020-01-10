Severe storms are impacting the Four States

Via: Caleb Hine

CEDAR CO., Mo. — Severe storms are sweeping through southwest Missouri.

This photo was sent to us by a KODE/KSNF employee’s family member. It was taken on 54 Highway between El Dorado Springs and Cedar Springs in Cedar County.

While it looks scary, it is unconfirmed if this is actually a tornado.

A TORNADO WARNING was issued for Cedar County shortly before 1:45pm and expired and moved out of the area around 2:15pm.

