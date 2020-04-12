Severe Storms and freeze both possible in the next 24 hours

(KSNF/KODE) — Mother Nature is bringing two extremes to the region for Easter Sunday.

We are expecting severe storms today associated with an incoming coming cold front. That will then drop our temperatures below freezing overnight, once the front passes.

Timing for storms remains scattered throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. The main line is predicted around 4pm in southeast Kansas. Storms will then move east and exit our region around 8-10pm.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a Slight Risk for severe weather today.

NWS Springfield

Hail up to the size of ping pong balls and damaging winds gusting higher than 60 miles per hour are possible. While the threat is low, tornadoes also cannot be ruled out.

This cold front will drop our temperatures significantly overnight and into Monday morning.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 10pm Sunday to 9am Monday for most of Southeast Kansas and 1am to 10am Monday morning for southwest Missouri.

Northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas are currently excluded from the warning.

A Wind Advisory is also in effect for most of our area as well from this afternoon to early tomorrow Morning.

According to the National Weather Service office in Springfield, non-thunderstorm winds will be out of the northwest from 20-30 miles per, gusting up to 55 miles per hour.

For the latest information, and to track the incoming storms, you can download our mobile KSNF/KODE weather app.

You will get alerts when severe weather is headed your way.

It is available for both Apple or Android.