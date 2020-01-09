Severe Storms, a Flash Flood Watch, and Winter Storm Watch all to impact Four States

(KODE/KSNF) — Several types of hazardous weather is expected over the next 48 hours in the Four States.
FRIDAY:
- A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Friday morning through Friday night.
- Moderate to heavy widespread rainfall is expected
- 2 to 4 inches is possible
- Up to 6 inches is possible where thunderstorms develop
- The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area in a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather
- Timing for severe weather is Friday afternoon and evening
FRIDAY NIGHT:
- Rain is expected to transition to freezing rain, a wintry mix for just a brief time
- Then, we will get all snow into Saturday morning
- The slideshow below shows more of what our National Weather Services offices are predicting:
SATURDAY:
- A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from overnight Friday through Saturday afternoon
- Up to 4 inches of snow looks possible, but confidence remains low on just exactly what will happen
