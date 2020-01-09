Severe Storms, a Flash Flood Watch, and Winter Storm Watch all to impact Four States

Posted: / Updated:

(KODE/KSNF) — Several types of hazardous weather is expected over the next 48 hours in the Four States.

FRIDAY:

  • A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Friday morning through Friday night.
  • Moderate to heavy widespread rainfall is expected
  • 2 to 4 inches is possible
  • Up to 6 inches is possible where thunderstorms develop
  • The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area in a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather
  • Timing for severe weather is Friday afternoon and evening
SLIGHT RISK of severe weather (in yellow)
Friday afternoon and evening storms

FRIDAY NIGHT:

  • Rain is expected to transition to freezing rain, a wintry mix for just a brief time
  • Then, we will get all snow into Saturday morning
  • The slideshow below shows more of what our National Weather Services offices are predicting:
Friday overnight wintry Mix (in pink)

SATURDAY:

  • A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from overnight Friday through Saturday afternoon
  • Up to 4 inches of snow looks possible, but confidence remains low on just exactly what will happen
Saturday Radar with snow (in blue)
One weather model shows snow amount predictions by Saturday night

