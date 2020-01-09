Severe Storms, a Flash Flood Watch, and Winter Storm Watch all to impact Four States

PITTSBURG, Kan. -- In two separate instances Thursday, the Pittsburg Police Department and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office conducted drug busts within the city of Pittsburg.

At 7:20 A.M. police executed a narcotics search warrant at 904 Turner Place in Pittsburg. Authorities found illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia at the residence. 31-year-old Rachel Diane Hill, and 24-year-old Lamar Simmons were arrested.