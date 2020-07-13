Severe storm Saturday night in Oswego

Oswego, Kan. — Clean up is underway in Oswego after severe weather swept through the area Saturday night causing significant damage.

High winds and heavy rain damaged a number of businesses, including the roof at Jump Start Gas Station.

Dozens of trees lay scattered along the streets, but perhaps one of the biggest upsets is the damage to the steeple at Mother of God Catholic Church.

Witnesses say the winds came in like a wall, knocking the steeple from the top of the building to the church’s front lawn.

Father Larry Parker says the steeple, which can be seen from miles away, has been on top of the church for nearly 18 years.

Father Larry Parker, says, “People in the community, we are finding out more and more Saturday look to it, not just our Parish family. They all love it because it’s home, but we’ve had a lot of people in the community who aren’t part of our Parish families saying that it’s important to them and so it’s a loss, not just to us, but to the community.”

Father Parker says he’s uncertain when the steeple will be replaced.

He’s just grateful that no one was hurt and the outpouring of support from the community.