Sam Anselm now works as a city administrator of Wildwood, a smaller city in St. Louis County.

The City of Joplin was paying more than $3,000 a week and continuing his insurance coverage. That meant the city was paying him almost $90,000 for seven months until he got the new job.

Dan Pakerak is Joplin’s current interim city manager as an organization works to find a new, permanent one.