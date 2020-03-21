Several U.S. Senators under scrutiny for stock sales prior to coronavirus impact

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators coming under scrutiny for selling large amounts of stock – before the stock market suffered its coronavirus crash.

Silence outside the D.C. offices of Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler and North Carolina Senator Richard Burr.

Just hours after reports the lawmakers sold-off large amounts of stock ahead of the coronavirus outbreak.

Georgia Senator David Perdue also sold stocks weeks ago.

Sen. David Perdue, R-GA, said, “I can’t address anyone else’s situation but I can just tell you over the last five years I’ve had outside professionals that managed my personal affairs.”

“I’ve comply with every rule in the senate just like these other guys have.”

Friday afternoon Loeffler released a statement saying her investments are managed by a third party and that quote,”I’m not involved.”

The news sweeping Capitol Hill – is raising questions of whether these members used knowledge from private Senate briefings to protect themselves while their constituents remained vulnerable.

Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-OK, said, “I don’t have to explain what happened because I didn’t do anything.”

Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe–who has also come under criticism — says he had already divested his stocks when he became chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

And defends he wasn’t inside any closed door briefings on the potential severity of the virus outbreak.

“Apparently there is a problem out there fortunately I was not a part of the meeting so I was not involved.”

Next door, knocks at Senator Burr’s office left unanswered— but a statement from the North Carolina Senator said, “I relied solely on public news reports to guide my decision.”

Democratic California Senator Dianne Feinstien also sold Stock in January and early February.

When asked about the controversy, President Trump expressed Trust in all the Senators.

“They’re all honorable people,” said Trump.